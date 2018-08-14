East Texas — School is a time to learn, make new friends, and reconnect with old ones.

For some in East Texas, the new school year has started, but for others they'll start in the next week or so.

With school starting soon the haunting memories of recent school shootings are still fresh in the minds of parents, students and faculty.

Different school districts across East Texas, the state, even the country are upgrading their security measures.

But, they're all doing different things.

From changing locks, adding police officers, even cutting down trees for visibility; school districts have been busy, not just preparing classrooms and lesson plans but preparing the school itself and the staff in case an emergency like an active shooter occurs.

Van ISD superintendent, Don Dunn spoke about safety being the top priority, "the sad reality is that times are different today."

Where education isn't the only thing on the forefront of everyone's mind.

"The safety and security of our staff and students is a top priority," Dunn said.

Van ISD made major security changes years ago.

"We initially started right after Sandy Hook took place," arming teachers in the weeks to follow - one of the first districts in the State of Texas to do so.

"I did evaluations of their accuracy, gave them weapon manipulation drills," the former Brownsboro Chief of Police Thomas Robertson said. He is starting this year as the Districts Director of Public safety.

Robertson has also been the one that's trained the staff since they have been armed.

"It's one thing to just go out and buy a weapon and take it home and shoot it. It's another thing to learn how to properly use it," he said.

The district is one of many that has continually made changes to their security, one of those changes being hiring Robertson on full-time.

Other districts like Mineola ISD are in talks about possibly arming teachers.

Lufkin ISD has already purchased rifles.

That's not the only thing school districts are working on, "gates to parking lots or fences around schools. We've also created more access control system in place, we've done some administrative training," Todd Schneider, the superintendent at Bullard ISD said.

He also mentioned educating the students on matters of their safety is important.

"Specifically about teaching kids what are good safety habits. What doors to open and when and what doors not to open and when? What to be aware of, see something say something," Schneider said.

Bullard is another district that has hired a Director of School Safety.

"He is currently an agent for the FBI," he said of John Jones.

Jones will be joining the staff in the Fall after his retirement.

"We really wanted an expert that could lead our district while providing safety and security for our schools as an officer," the Bullard superintendent said.

While some districts are hiring additional staff there's one thing most have been doing.

"Key card access," Robertson said.

Having staff swipe to get into the building and for some districts, cameras to see who is trying to come into the schools.

"Our motto going forward is going to be 'safety is going to trump convenience'," Dunn said.

Other districts like Jacksonville ISD is training all staff members - including bus drivers, custodial, and substitutes trained in Emergency Crisis Preparedness training.

While Lindale ISD just swore in two new police officers.

Many of the districts have a common goal in mind, "the hopes of making this place the safest school district in the state of Texas," Dunn said.

