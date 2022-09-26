x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Nose guard: East Texas security company adds four legs, new skills to K9 team

The use of rescue dogs also lowers the cost of providing these kind of dogs for police departments.

More Videos

LONGVIEW, Texas — Not too long ago, Heat, a red nose pit bull, was facing a death sentence.

Now, she’s the newest tool Bullock Investigations is offering to schools, events and venues — an open-air gun-sniffing dog.

“It’s a progression of things,” said Lt. Nick Gaviria, head of the security company’s K-9 division, adding that the NFL and large venues in the Metroplex already use these kinds of services — dogs that can detect explosives or firearms. Bullock Investigations, with offices in Longview and Tyler, is bringing that to East Texas. The company already provided the services of narcotics and bomb sniffing dogs. Heat, who joined the team in recent weeks, adds open-air gun detection.

Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Longview News-Journal.

RELATED: Bed Bath n' Bonz gives K-9 Vests to local police departments

RELATED: K9 Ace rescues two missing people in a national forest in Houston County

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out