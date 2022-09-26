Nose guard: East Texas security company adds four legs, new skills to K9 team

“It’s a progression of things,” said Lt. Nick Gaviria, head of the security company’s K-9 division, adding that the NFL and large venues in the Metroplex already use these kinds of services — dogs that can detect explosives or firearms. Bullock Investigations, with offices in Longview and Tyler, is bringing that to East Texas. The company already provided the services of narcotics and bomb sniffing dogs. Heat, who joined the team in recent weeks, adds open-air gun detection.