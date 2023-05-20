Vigil announced to honor East Texas senior baseball player, former member of 'Thundering 13' killed in crash

"Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers as well as Lufkin Panther Baseball and the Class of 2023," Lufkin police said.

LUFKIN, Texas — A vigil honoring a beloved Lufkin student-athlete who was set to graduate next week will be held Sunday night at the high school baseball field, the school district announced.

Lance Modisette, a member of the Lufkin varsity baseball team, was killed in a crash near Nacogdoches after spending the afternoon with his teammates, Lufkin ISD and Lufkin Panther Sports said in a Facebook post Saturday.

In an updated statement, school officials said the vigil will be at 8 p.m. to honor Modisette for students and staff at the Lufkin Panthers' baseball field.

Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald, lead pastor at Denman Avenue Baptist Church, will conduct the vigil.

Modisette was a pitcher on the Lufkin High School baseball team and a member of the Thundering 13.

"Counselors will be available on Monday morning for students who are in school. At this time, memorial preparations are being made," Lufkin ISD said. "Please keep the Modisette family, Panther baseball team members, coaches, teachers and the students of the Class of 2023 in your prayers."

Nacogdoches County Constable Pct. 3 Roger Dudley says the two-vehicle crash occurred on the afternoon of Friday, May 19, on US 259, just south of the FM 1087 intersection. Dudley says both vehicles involved left the roadway and crashed in the woods.

At this time, it's unknown what other injuries occurred.

The "Thundering 13" is the famous East Texas little league baseball team who won the Little League World Series United States Championship back in August 2017.

Modisette was set to graduate Friday, May 26, alongside his Lufkin classmates.