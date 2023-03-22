East Texas senior suffered ski tragedy during spring break, community is lending a hand

Hannah Evans is recovering after a tragic skiing accident in Colorado last week. Now her community is stepping up to raise funds for her family.

LINDALE, Texas — A ski accident in Colorado over spring break has left an East Texas high school student in the hospital with various injuries. Leading her community to brainstorm several fundraising ideas for her family as she recovers.

Hannah Evans is a senior at Lindale High School and has been a cheerleader since her freshman year. Last week, she struck a tree while skiing in Colorado causing her to suffer from various injuries.

Her cheer coach Christy Bateman along with other organizers are planning a "Cheers for Hannah" event and a bingo night on April 29th at the Pickers Pavilion in Lindale. All to help raise funds for a students who's given them nothing by smiles and positive energy.

"She's proven herself as a great leader of Lindale's cheer team and leads boldly by positive example," Bateman said. "We would like for anybody who would like to join forces with us (to help) out with funds, or come play bingo with us."

Support for the teen has been pouring in from every corner, inspiring a fundraiser in her honor as she recovers nearly 900 miles away in a Colorado hospital. Evans' family said she still has a long road to recovery, but are truly grateful for the overwhelming support.

This cheerleader’s impact is so strong at LISD that her coach gave her a nickname.

"I nicknamed her Peppy from an event that occurred the very first year, her freshman year that she cheered for us," Bateman said. "She was going through a rough patch, low adversity, things just weren't going great and she came to me and said, coach Bateman, I am going to be the pepp-pepp-peppiest cheerleader you ever saw tonight. So from then on she's been Peppy for us."

Bateman said she wishes more students were like Evans and continues to describe her as a ray of sunshine, that she encourages everyone around her and was constantly smiling.

"She's kind of like our glue that kept our team together," Bateman said. "She just has a great personality. She just holds her standards high."