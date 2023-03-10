x
DPS: East Texas sheriff's office employee for misappropriating inmate funds for personal use

Jessica David was booked into the Polk County Jail on Friday, around 9:20 a.m.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — A Polk County Sheriff's Office employee has been arrested by the Texas Rangers.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, officials arrested Jessica David, 38, following an investigation that began in February, on a charge of theft by a public servant.

"Investigators believe David misappropriated inmate funds for approximately three years for personal use," DPS said.

The investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

