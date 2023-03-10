DPS: East Texas sheriff's office employee for misappropriating inmate funds for personal use

Jessica David was booked into the Polk County Jail on Friday, around 9:20 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

POLK COUNTY, Texas — A Polk County Sheriff's Office employee has been arrested by the Texas Rangers.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, officials arrested Jessica David, 38, following an investigation that began in February, on a charge of theft by a public servant.

"Investigators believe David misappropriated inmate funds for approximately three years for personal use," DPS said.

David was booked into the Polk County Jail on Friday, around 9:20 a.m.