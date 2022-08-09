Bowie County Sheriff's deputy loses vision in left eye after shooting

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — A Bowie County Sheriff's Office deputy will lose sight in his left eye after he was shot during a traffic stop by a man accused of shooting two other people this past weekend.
BCSO Lt. Scott Lillis was trying to pull over a driver suspected of driving under the influence when the driver fired a shot at Lillis' face. The driver was Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, who was wanted for murder in Hooks Saturday, according to police and a GoFundMe account.
According to the fundraiser page, Aguilar shot Lillis Sunday - one day after the Hooks shooting.
Lillis was airlifted to a Little Rock, Arkansas hospital after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper found Lillis laying on the ground. Aguilar fled the scene after shooting Lillis.
After an extensive manhunt, Aguilar was found dead due to a self-indicted gunshot wound inside a vacant house on Roy Road Sunday morning, Texarkana police said.
According to police as of Monday, Lillis is in stable condition at UAMS in Little Rock. The fundraiser, which is seeking to funds to help the Lillis family, shared the Lillis will lose his left eye vision.
"Lt. Lillis has proudly served his nation and in the community from being an United States Marine, to a Texarkana Texas Police officer and to a lieutenant with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office," the GoFundMe account summary reads.
