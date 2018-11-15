MORRIS COUNTY — An East Texas sheriff's office has announced their dispatch is now able to receive text-to-911 messages.

The Morris County Sheriff's Office revealed the news to the public on Thursday.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, text-to-911 is the ability to send a text message to reach 911 emergency call takers from your mobile phone or device. However, because text-to-911 is currently only available in certain locations, the FCC says you should always make a voice call to contact 911 during an emergency whenever possible.

The MCSO notes until text-to-911 is implemented in a given area, texters in those areas will receive an automatic "bounce-back" message indicating text-to-911 is not yet available and advising to use another method to contact emergency authorities.

Morris County covers the areas of:

Daingerfied (County seat)

Hughes Springs

Lone Star

Omaha

Naples

Cason

Jenkins

Rocky Branch

For a list of all agencies who currently use text-to-911, click here.

