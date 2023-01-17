WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Local pharmacies see short supply of cold, flu medicine

The most recent CDC flu map shows Texas in bright red, meaning the flu virus is spreading across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — As we hit peak virus season in East Texas, people are having trouble finding cold medicine and antibiotics at their local pharmacies due to high demand.

"There's been so much supply chain issues, and drugs have been pretty heavily affected by that. So right now we've been seeing a shortage in quite a bit of over the counter and prescription medications," said pharmacist Sonny Crezdorn.

Some of the medicines you might not be able to find include children’s Tylenol, Amoxicillin, and Nyquil. If the medication you need isn’t available, Crezdorn said your pharmacist will get with your doctor to find the best solution for you.

Meanwhile, there are things you can do at home to reduce those cold symptoms.

"The main thing is, you know, really stay healthy, try to get plenty of rest, don't be a lot of stress. Stay hydrated, eat well. That's the way to boost your immune system the most," said Dr. Mark Anderson.