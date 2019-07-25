NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott invited East Texas small business owners to the governor's Small Business Forum next month in Nacogdoches.

The forum, which will be on August 15, will celebrate entrepreneurs and small business owners in the East Texas region.

The forum will provide small business owners with advice and resources to help make their business successful.

It forum also allows business owners to network with other business owners, non-profits and public agencies.

"It’s no surprise that Texas is ranked as the Best State to Start a Business," Governor Abbott said. "I am committed to working alongside all of our entrepreneurs and small business owners to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed."

The forum will be at the Fredonia Hotel on August 15 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Registration is $20.

If you are interested in attending, you can follow this link to see how to register.

You can also learn more about the forum and how to apply for a scholarship to attend by following this link.