EAST TEXAS SNOWFALL: How many inches did your city see?

TYLER, Texas — The National Weather Service has released officials snowfall totals for the East Texas area after a winter storm blew through the area on Sunday.

Snowfall totals across East Texas were reported as follows:

  • Appleby - 6"
  • Athens - 4"
  • Big Sandy - 3"
  • Bullard - 4"
  • Carthage - 3.5"
  • Center - 6"
  • Chireno - 2"
  • Crockett - 5"
  • Cuney - 4"
  • Diboll - 1.8"
  • East Mountain - 3"
  • Gary - 5"
  • Harleton - 2"
  • Hawkins - 3"
  • Hemphill - 2.5"
  • Henderson - 5"
  • Hughes Springs - 1"
  • Jacksonville - 7.5"
  • Jefferson - 1.5"
  • Joaquin - 6"
  • Kilgore - 5"
  • Liberty City - 5"
  • Lindale - 4.1"
  • Longview - 3"
  • Lufkin - 4.2"
  • Marshall - 3.3"
  • Mt. Enterprise - 6.5"
  • Nacogdoches - 5"
  • New York - 4.5"
  • Noonday - 5"
  • North Zulch - 8"
  • Overton - 4.5"
  • Palestine - 4.5"
  • Redwater - 1.3"
  • Rusk - 6"
  • San Augustine - 4"
  • Troup - 3"
  • Tyler - 4"
  • Wells - 4.3"
  • Whitehouse - 5"
  • Winona - 3.5"
  • Zavalla - 3.1"

