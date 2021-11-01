EAST TEXAS SNOWFALL: How many inches did your city see?

TYLER, Texas — The National Weather Service has released officials snowfall totals for the East Texas area after a winter storm blew through the area on Sunday.
Snowfall totals across East Texas were reported as follows:
- Appleby - 6"
- Athens - 4"
- Big Sandy - 3"
- Bullard - 4"
- Carthage - 3.5"
- Center - 6"
- Chireno - 2"
- Crockett - 5"
- Cuney - 4"
- Diboll - 1.8"
- East Mountain - 3"
- Gary - 5"
- Harleton - 2"
- Hawkins - 3"
- Hemphill - 2.5"
- Henderson - 5"
- Hughes Springs - 1"
- Jacksonville - 7.5"
- Jefferson - 1.5"
- Joaquin - 6"
- Kilgore - 5"
- Liberty City - 5"
- Lindale - 4.1"
- Longview - 3"
- Lufkin - 4.2"
- Marshall - 3.3"
- Mt. Enterprise - 6.5"
- Nacogdoches - 5"
- New York - 4.5"
- Noonday - 5"
- North Zulch - 8"
- Overton - 4.5"
- Palestine - 4.5"
- Redwater - 1.3"
- Rusk - 6"
- San Augustine - 4"
- Troup - 3"
- Tyler - 4"
- Wells - 4.3"
- Whitehouse - 5"
- Winona - 3.5"
- Zavalla - 3.1"
JAN. 10, 2021: Snow in East Texas
1 / 145