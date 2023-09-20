East Texas Sonic Drive-In becomes first, only of its kind with pickleball courts

The Canton Economic Development Corp. said there are three courts that can be reserved ahead of time using an app.

CANTON, Texas — A new East Texas Sonic Drive-In is making history.

The new Sonic Drive-In in Canton recently opened and it also has pickleball courts, making it the first and only Sonic to have pickleball courts, according to the Canton Economic Development Corp.

The CEDC said there are three courts that can be reserved ahead of time using an app. People can sign up for the court by clicking here. The restaurant also has a huge playground for kids.