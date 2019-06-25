TYLER, Texas — The 104th annual East Texas State Fair has revealed their lineup of musical acts for the entertainment portion of the annual event.
Tuesday morning, organizers announced Aaron Watson would serve as a headliner for the fair's concert series. Lindale's Chris Colston will take the stage as Watson's opening act. Watson and Colston will hit the Stonewater Roofing Stage on Saturday, September 21, at 8:30 p.m.
The other headliner will be legendary rock star, Bret Michaels. Ashmore will serve as Michaels' opening act. Michaels and Ashmore will take the Stonewater Roofing Stage by storm on Saturday, September 28, at 8:30 p.m.
Limited tickets are available for Bret Michaels/Ashmore and Aaron Watson/Chris Colston. Tickets will go on sale July 1, at 10 a.m.
Other acts include:
- La Fiera De Ojinaga - September 29; Stonewater Roofing Stage (4 p.m.)
- Mike & The Moonpies - September 29; Community Stage (9 p.m.)
- Holly Tucker - September 27; Community Stage (9 p.m)
- Bille Jo - September 28; Community Stage (9 p.m.)
- Sabrina Toole - September 21; Community Stage (9 p.m.)
- The Tuxedo Cats - September 23; Community Stage (9 p.m.)
- Amy Holden - September 25; Community Stage (9 p.m.)
- Tyler Junior College Jazz Ensemble - September 24; Community Stage (9 p.m.)
- University of Texas at Tyler Jazz Ensemble - September 27; Community Stage (9 p.m.)
One thing that is always a hit with patrons is the fair food! If you visit Food Row for lunch, you will receive FREE admission from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday - Friday.
This year, Food Row will include the following vendors:
Bayou Billy's Sweet Tea
- Famous Sweet Iced Tea
Concessions Plus
- Pistolettes
- Shrimp on a Stick
- Gator on a Stick
- Crawfish Nachos
- Boudin Balls
- Ribbon Fries
Corky Westmoreland Concessions
- Slushies
- Rolled Ice Cream
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Five Boys Ranch
- Hamburgers
- Cheeseburgers
- French Fries
- Cheese Fries
- Brisket Cheese Fries
- Brisket Taco
- Chicken Fajita Taco
- Brisket Mac & Cheese
- Lobster Mac & Cheese
- Breakfast Burritos
Granny's Cheesecakes & More
- Fried Cheesecake
- Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake
- Fried Oreos
- Fried Snickers
- Fried Twinkies
- Chocolate Dipped Bananas
- Fried Kool-Aid
Greenbriar Foods
- Chicken Fried Steak
- Burgers
- Chopped Beef
- Chili Dog
- Chicken Nuggets
- Fish Nuggets
- Sausage on a Stick
- Chicken & Dumplings
- Cornbread
Grigsby Enterprise Wonderstick
- WonderStick Waffle Cone
Harlon's BBQ
- Sausage on a Stick
- Chopped Beef Sandwich
- 4 Meat Baked Potato
- Sliced Turkey
- Beans
- Potato Salad
Kinfolks Tater Hut
- Baked Potatoes
- Tornado/Curly Fries
- Polish Sausage
- Chicken Strips
- Chicken Fried Steak
- Nachos
- Fried Oreos
- Snow Cones
L&D Concessions
- Candied Apples
- Caramel Apples
- Cotton Candy
La Casita Taqueria
- Enchiladas
- Tortas
- Chalupas
- Crazy Tacos
- Tamales
- Quesadillas
Leimon's Pizza
- Pizza by the Slice
- Sodas
Mad Chow
- Chicken & Pork Sharwarmas
- Boom Chakalaka Beans
- Shrimp Puffs
- Fish on a Stick
- Crazy Cajun Crawfish
McKinney Food Services
- Corn Dogs
- Cherry Limeade
- Turkey Legs
- Onion Rings
- Funnel Cakes
Paleteria Polar
- Fresh Fruit
- Popsicles
- Parfaits
- Snow Cones
Roses Ice Cream
- Blue Bell Ice Cream
Seafood Cajun Express
- Pork Chop on a Stick
- Chicken on a Stick
- Gator on a Stick
- Corn on the Cob
- Egg Rolls
- Onion Bloom
- Popcorn Shrimp
- French Fries
- Fried Pickles
SmokinLikeYaLikeIt
- Turkey Legs
- Smoked Meatloaf
- Cowboy Mignon
- Chopped Beef
- Kickin' Chicken
- Firepoker
- Tamale Slammer
- Cowpatty
- Stuffed Potato
Tapatito's
- Grilled Chicken Tacos
Taqueria El Lugar
- Tacos
- Super Quesadilla
- Enchiladas
- Fajitas
- Flautas
Ted Kamel Foods
- Mac & Cheese Fries
- Fried Pickles
- Super Baked Sweet Potatoes
- Thick Cut Fried Bacon on a Stick
- Fried Tamales
- The Mother of all Cheeseburgers
- Super Gyros
- Fried Peach Tacos
- Mexican S'mores
- Chocolate Covered Fried Bacon
- Churros Platter
- The Brownie Burger
- Cheesecake Chimichangas
- Strawberry Shortcake Fried Twinkies
Texas Twister
- Refreshing Fruit Drinks
Trinity Lutheran Church
- Famous Homemade Pies
- Root-Beer Floats
- Chicken Strips
Winkle Concessions
- Deep Fried Bacon with Glaze
- Bacon Wrapped Sausage
- Bacon Wrapped Chicken
- Chocolate Dipped Bacon
- Deep Fried Brownies with toppings
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
The annual Livestock Show will also take place for area students and adults alike.
JUNIOR SHOWS
Friday, September 20
- Pasture and Wildlife Plant ID Contest
- Junior Heifer Show (These breeds made last year - Angus, Red Angus, Hereford, Polled Hereford, Shorthorn,Gray Brahman, Red Brahman, Santa Gertrudis and Simbrah)
Saturday, September 21
- Junior Heifer Show (These breeds made last year - Charolais, Chianina, Limousin, Maine-Anjou, Simmental, ORB, Beefmaster, Brangus and ARB)
- JBBA Fall Classic
Sunday, September 22
- Junior Swine Show
- Junior Steer Show
Tuesday, September 24
- Junior Rabbit Show
Saturday, September 28
- Junior Lamb Show
- Junior Dairy Show
- Junior Meat Goat Show
OPEN SHOWS
Tuesday, September 24
- Open ABBA Red & Gray Brahman Show
Wednesday, September 25
- Open Miniature Zebu Show
- Open Miniature Hereford Show
- Junior Open Miniature Hereford Show
Thursday, September 26
- Open Boer Goat Show
Saturday, September 28
- TLBA Haltered Texas Longhorn Show
- Open Hereford Show
- Open Limousin Show
- TLBA Penned Texas Longhorn Show
Sunday, September 29
- TLBA Youth Texas Longhorn Show
The fair will begin on Friday, September 20, and run through Sunday, September 29.
For more information, visit the East Texas State Fair website.