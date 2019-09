TYLER, Texas — Girthal and Clarence Miller, of Whitehouse, say they’ve never missed an East Texas State Fair during their 66 years of marriage.

The Millers were one of the couples honored for the longest marriage at the Senior Day event Friday at the 104th annual fair.

“We enjoy it,” she said of the fair. “We’ve been coming for years since our kids were little.”

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.