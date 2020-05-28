TYLER, Texas — Great news! You don’t have to wait until September for your next jumbo corn dog.

The East Texas State Fair is setting up food stands featuring all of your fair favorites!

Next week, fair food fanatics can visit the fairgrounds for funnel cakes, turkey legs, corn dogs and more!



This year has been challenging, to say the least. But the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the event industry especially hard. Local food concessionaires are suffering staggering losses after a summer events were canceled. The East Texas State Fair is stepping in to help by setting up this unprecedented event.



The Fair Food Drive-In will feature East Texas based concessionaires McKinney Concessions and Corky Westmorland Concessions alongside Wonderstick Ice Cream presenting a limited menu of fair food favorites including:

Funnel Cakes

Double-Decker Funnel Cakes

Jumbo Corn Dogs

Texas-Sized Turkey Legs

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Waffle Fries

Loaded Tater Tots

Volcano Fries

Wonderstick Ice Cream

Ice Cream Cones

Ice Cream Floats

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Iced Tea

Food stands will be set up along Fair Park Drive near Rose Stadium.



The grounds will be equipped with hand sanitizing stations and staff to make sure that visitors are adhering to social distancing standards. Food stand workers will be required to wear masks and gloves at all times.



Food vendors will be open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., on Thursday, June 5 - Sunday, June 7.