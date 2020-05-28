TYLER, Texas — Great news! You don’t have to wait until September for your next jumbo corn dog.
The East Texas State Fair is setting up food stands featuring all of your fair favorites!
Next week, fair food fanatics can visit the fairgrounds for funnel cakes, turkey legs, corn dogs and more!
This year has been challenging, to say the least. But the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the event industry especially hard. Local food concessionaires are suffering staggering losses after a summer events were canceled. The East Texas State Fair is stepping in to help by setting up this unprecedented event.
The Fair Food Drive-In will feature East Texas based concessionaires McKinney Concessions and Corky Westmorland Concessions alongside Wonderstick Ice Cream presenting a limited menu of fair food favorites including:
- Funnel Cakes
- Double-Decker Funnel Cakes
- Jumbo Corn Dogs
- Texas-Sized Turkey Legs
- Loaded Nachos
- Loaded Waffle Fries
- Loaded Tater Tots
- Volcano Fries
- Wonderstick Ice Cream
- Ice Cream Cones
- Ice Cream Floats
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
- Iced Tea
Food stands will be set up along Fair Park Drive near Rose Stadium.
The grounds will be equipped with hand sanitizing stations and staff to make sure that visitors are adhering to social distancing standards. Food stand workers will be required to wear masks and gloves at all times.
Food vendors will be open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., on Thursday, June 5 - Sunday, June 7.