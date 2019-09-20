TYLER, Texas — The East Texas State Fair officially opened Friday with Senior Day. Seniors over 55 receive free admission until 7 p.m.

RELATED: East Texas State Fair features entertainment, activities for seniors

Each year, the fair tries to bring in new attractions and different acts to ensure every year is a unique experience.

"Two big concerts on Saturday night with Aaron Watson and Brett Michaels so there's a lot of new stuff out here for sure," Director of Marketing Cody Rosenbalm said.

In addition to the concerts, there are still old favorites like the livestock and carnival rides.

"One of most loved attractions is the sea lion splash," Rosenbalm said. "Everyone loves to come out and watch the sea lions."

The fair takes months of preparation. One of the most important issues each year is parking.

"About 75 percent comes in the north gate. So if you can make your way to the south gate you get a little bit shorter lines and a little more parking back there," Rosenbalm explained.

The fair expects 18,000 people to attend Friday's opening alone.

The fair runs until Sept. 29.

For information about events, prices and tickets, visit the fairs official website.