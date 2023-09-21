East Texas State Fair returns with food, rides and fun for 2023 season

The event features carnival rides and games, fair food vendors, animal exhibits, live shows and more.

TYLER, Texas — Food, rides, games and fun will be in full swing as the East Texas State Fair returns to Tyler for the 2023 season this Friday.

The annual fair will be at the fairgrounds, located at 2112 W Front St. and will run from Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. The event features carnival rides and games, fair food vendors, animal exhibits, live shows and more.

The fair will be open Monday through Thursday from 2 to 10 p.m., Friday from 2 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Food vendors will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (free admission) on weekdays.

Carnival hours will be Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Carnival ticket booths will close an hour before the ride close down.

Fair Admission

Adult (ages 12+) - $10

Youth (ages 6-12) - $6

Children (under 6) - free



Carnival Wristbands

Unlimited Ride Wristbands - $35 (people can ride all day with the wristband)

1 coupon - $1.50

20 coupons - $28

50 coupons - $60