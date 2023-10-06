East Texas stepfather accused of giving teen meth gets child endangerment charge dismissed

During a Friday status hearing, the prosecution said they made a motion to dismiss Moore's charge and that motion was then approved by the judge.

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas stepfather who was arrested for accusations of allowing a teenager to smoke meth had his charge dismissed Friday morning in court.

Johnny Michael Moore was arrested in May 2022 alongside the teen's mother, Lajuana Glass, for allegations of living in poor conditions and introducing the girl to methamphetamine. Both Glass and Moore were charged and indicted on abandonment or endangerment of a child (criminal negligence).

On Monday, Glass pleaded guilty to abandonment or endangerment of a child (criminal negligence and she was sentenced to 10 months in a state jail facility, according to Smith County judicial records.

During a Friday status hearing, the prosecution said they made a motion to dismiss Moore's charge and that motion was then approved by 114th District Judge Austin Reeve Jackson.

In May 2022, the teen told law enforcement that she ran away from her parents' house and she was living in poor conditions with her parents inside of a mechanic shop in Smith County, the affidavit read.

The document identified Glass as the child’s mother and Moore as the teen’s stepfather. The girl admitted to DPS troopers that she would sometimes smoke meth at the mechanic shop, and claimed Moore and Glass provided meth to her in the past.