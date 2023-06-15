East Texas students honored with Ronald McDonald House Charities scholarships

"Each student will receive a $2,000 scholarship, funded by the McDonald’s owner/operators of North Texas," the RMHCNTX said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — East Texas students are being recognized for their academic achievements and community involvement through a scholarship from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas.

The RMHCNTX announced 30 high school seniors, including eight East Texans, as recipients of its 2023 Scholarships Program.

"Each student will receive a $2,000 scholarship, funded by the McDonald’s owner/operators of North Texas," the RMHCNTX said.

The annual scholarship program awards more than $60,000 area students,

The East Texas students who have been awarded the scholarship are:

Jenna Crum, White Oak High School

Luke Farr, Longview High School

Benjamin Hatfield, Longview High School

Paisley Lowery, Gilmer High School

Ana Morales, Bullard High School

Lillian Purdum, Longview High School

Tya Venters, Longview High School

Carson Wallace, Spring Hill High School

“On behalf of all the McDonald’s of North Texas owner/operators, I’d like to congratulate the class of 2023 and our scholarship recipients,” said Anthony Grissett, McDonald’s owner/operator and chairman of the RMHCNTX Board. “We’re proud to support our local youth in their pursuit of a college education, and we look forward to seeing where their future takes them.”