Caroline Onwuzu, 18, and Jordan Jackson, 20, are two Tyler students who are even more prepared for their educational journey, because The Taco Bell Foundation awarded them with thousands in scholarship money.

According to Edelman, the students were chosen out of 8,000 applicants.

Onwuzu is a biology student at UT Tyler working on her bachelors' degree, and she won the $25,000 Live Más scholarship from Taco Bell.

She shared her journey and goal to start her own optometry practice for third world countries in her inspirational application video.

Jackson plays saxophone at UT Tyler, and he won the $10,000 "renewal" scholarship to continue to pursue his passion of music education.

He won the Live Más scholarship back in 2016, and that helped him debut his first original jazz composition that can be heard in the background of his application video.

Taco Bell scholarships range from $5,000-$25,000, and are designed to help students follow their unique passions, that may not always "fit into the traditional 'academic' or 'athletic' categories."

