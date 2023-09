“I don’t enjoy driving at all, but I have to,” said Gayla Springer, 58.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A young girl's life depends on her grandmother’s thrice weekly drive from Tyler to the road-tangled heart of Dallas.

In 2016, when Springer took over custody of her grandchild, Miracle, she soon took on another responsibility. Taking care of a 1-year-old diagnosed with kidney cancer.