East Texas swept Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards in February

The 25th ballot award ceremony was held at Houston Hobby Marriott Hotel from Feb. 16 to 19.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published in February 2023 about the history of gospel music in East Texas.

Gospel music is often used to soothe one’s soul, heal when one feels lost, and as testimony of God’s word through song.

To honor those who helped usher the gospel spirit into others through music, Texas Gospel Music Excellence Award, led by Pastor Larry Davies and his wife, Sharon Davies, was formed.

The 25th ballot award ceremony was held at Houston Hobby Marriott Hotel from Feb. 16 to 19, featured fun and exciting activities, including performances from some of the talented artists across the nation.