East Texas Symphony Orchestra postpones 2020/2021 season due to COVID-19 concerns

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Symphony Orchestra (ETSO) has postponed its 2020/2021 season of subscription concerts due to the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. The series, scheduled to start in January, will now begin in the fall of 2021.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” ETSO Chairperson Laura Hyde said. “Patrons and musicians alike have been eager to see the orchestra in subscription performances again. However, in light of current information, it was determined that postponing the concert season was the responsible course of action.”

According to a press release, discussions, led by the ETSO COVID-19 Task Force, included medical professionals in the community, local civic leaders, and representatives of the University of Texas at Tyler and the UT Tyler Cowan Center where the orchestra performs.

ETSO says they are working with guest artists and musicians to move the scheduled concerts to the 2021/2022 season.



“The theme of the current season is ‘Your City. Your Orchestra,” Music Director Richard Lee said. “Being able to present that season, which was designed to focus on musical talent in and from our community, in 2021/2022 is the perfect way to celebrate the orchestra’s return to subscription concerts.”



While the full orchestra may not be able to perform this season, the East Texas Symphony Orchestra is already working on a variety of ways to bring music to its audiences and provide performance opportunities for the core musicians of the orchestra. ETSO says they plan to continue small ensemble performances in the community similar to the successful “Sundown with the Symphony” events held in October. The orchestra also will share new and archival performances via various digital platforms. Educational programming and live streaming of ensemble concerts are in the works as well.

“We are excited by the many ways available to connect audiences with our musicians and with the great music we love,” Hyde said.