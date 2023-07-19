Officials identify East Texas teacher arrested for child pornography promotion

Fabrizio Olague was arrested while at a conference in Plano.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Officials in Montgomery County have identified an East Texas teacher who was recently arrested for the alleged promotion of child pornography.

According to the office of Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable Philip Cash, on Monday, July 17, Fabrizio Olague was arrested following a two-month-long investigation involving the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Officials say Olague, who is an elementary teacher at Chapel Hill ISD, was discovered to be responsible for the transmission of explicit material involving minors. According to Sgt. Austin Gay with the Pct. 1 Constable's Office, Olague has also served as a Dyslexia Interventionist for students in kindergarten through third grade.



"At this time, we do not have evidence to support Mr. Olague victimized any of the students he taught," Sgt. Gay said. "Upon obtaining substantial evidence, a search warrant was executed at Mr. Olague's residence with the collaborative efforts of Montgomery County Pct. 1, Montgomery County Pct. 2, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office."

Officials say Olague was at a teacher's conference in Plano when the warrant was executed. DPS located Olague and arrested him at the conference.

"The diligent work of law enforcement agencies involved in this case serves as a testament to their commitment to protecting the community and safeguarding the well-being of children," Sgt. Gay said. "The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and ICAC Task Force continue to collaborate in order to gather additional evidence and ensure a thorough investigation. It is anticipated Mr. Olague will face numerous charges related to the promotion of child pornography. As this case progresses, the community remains encouraged to report any suspicious activities or concerns related to child exploitation to the appropriate authorities, allowing for prompt action and the protection of our most vulnerable citizens."

Chapel Hill ISD says Olague is on administrative leave.