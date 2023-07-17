East Texas teacher charged with child pornography

The teacher is on immediate administrative leave after being charged with five counts of promotion of child pornography by the Houston Metro ICAC Task Force.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A Chapel Hill ISD teacher was arrested for child pornography Monday afternoon.

According to Chapel Hill ISD spokesperson Belén Castillas, a teacher was charged with five counts of promotion of child pornography by the Houston Metro ICAC Task Force.

"Our highest priority is the safety and welfare of our students," said Martin Ibarra, CHISD’s Board of Trustees president. "We take these allegations very seriously, and we’re fully cooperating with authorities.”

Castillas said the teacher is on immediate administrative leave.

The preliminary investigation indicated the district has no reason to believe the accusations happened on school property.