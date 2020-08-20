East Texas teacher facing child porn charges

Blake Tyner Harris, 39, has been in the Harrison County Jail since his arrest on July 19.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas teacher has is facing child porn charges.

According to Harrison County judicial records, Blake Tyner Harris, 39, a high school teacher at Carlisle ISD was charged with two count of obscene wholesale promotion and two counts of possession of child pornorgaphy.

Jail records show Harris was also previously arrested on the following charges:

April 29, 2019 - Theft of property

June 22, 2020 - Harassment, Disorderly conduct

July 8, 2020 - Tampering with a witness

"The employee is not currently on campus nor will he return," Carlisle ISD said in a statement. "The Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, August 27, to consider the individual’s employment."