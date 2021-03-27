OFFICIALS: East Texas teen abducted by sex offender; pair may be in the Dallas area

According to the RCSO, Lexus Gray was taken from Point by 40-year-old Justin Gray. The pair left the area on foot and may now be in the Mesquite/Dallas area.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — The Rains County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen girl they say was abducted by a man on Wednesday.

According to the RCSO, Lexus Gray was taken from Point by 40-year-old Justin Gray. The pair left the area on foot and may now be in the Mesquite/Dallas area.

Officials say Justin Gray is a sex offender and is known to be dangerous. He is also wanted on a parole violation. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Gray was convicted on two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

"The minor female is in extreme danger," the RCSO said in a statement.

The RCSO says they have requested an AMBER Alert be issued.