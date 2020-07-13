East Texas teen arrested for intoxication manslaughter in rollover crash that killed passenger

This crash remains under investigation.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and a teen is behind bars for intoxication manslaughter following a Saturday night crash in Shelby County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash just after 9 p.m., on County Road 3853, west of Joaquin.

The preliminary crash report indicates at approximately 9 p.m., a Jeep was traveling west when the vehicle drove off the roadway and struck an embankment before overturning. The crash ejected the driver and the passenger.

The driver, identified as Alfredo Ramirez, 17, of Center, was not injured in the crash. A passenger, identified as Kailey Agnew, 21, of Tenaha was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a Tyler medical center where she was pronounced dead.

DPS says Ramirez was determined to be intoxicated, was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail for intoxication manslaughter. A blood specimen was obtained and results are pending.