East Texas teen behind bars on $1M bond after early morning arrest

Cayden Lyons, 17, was booked into the Cherokee County Jail for engaging in criminal activity. Lyons was also wanted for possession of marijuana.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville teen is behind bars after being arrested early Friday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, around 4:45 a.m., police and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office executed a search and arrest warrant on a house in the 600 block of Nacogdoches Street.

The JPD says the high-risk operation resulted in the arrest of Cayden Lyons, 17, for engaging in criminal activity. Lyons was also wanted for possession of marijuana.

"This joint operation is the culmination of weeks’ worth of investigations and is just the first step in arresting individuals engaged in illegal activities in the Jacksonville area," JPD Chief Joe Williams said. "We are very appreciative of the support from our law enforcement partners.”

Lyons was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on $1 million bond.

The JPD and CCSO were assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Tyler Police Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Department as well as members of the East Texas Anti-Gang Center. The East Texas Anti-Gang Center, also known as TAG, is comprised of units from the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations, Special Operations and numerous local law enforcement agencies.