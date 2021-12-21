East Texas teen charged with manslaughter after DPS says he intentionally swerved, hit other driver

DPS says another driver intentionally swerved toward Taylor Raper's car, hitting her head-on, causing her to crash.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas teen is dead after a head-on crash in Van Zandt County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10:10 a.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 1651, about 10 miles south of Canton.

The preliminary investigation indicates a pickup driven by Alfonso Medina, 17, of Canton, was traveling west FM 1651. At the same time, a car, driven by Taylor Raper, 18, also of Canton, was traveling east on FM 1651.

Officials say Medina recognized Raper's vehicle, and knew her as an acquaintance. He then swerved over the center stripe divider toward Raper's car in attempt to scare her. That's when DPS says Medina struck Raper's car.

Medina and passenger, Rachel Bice, 22, of Canton, were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Medina has been charged with manslaughter and providing a false statement to law enforcement officers. He has been booked into the Van Zandt County detention center.

Raper was taken to a Tyler hospital were she was pronounced dead.

Sargent Jean Dark with DPS says driving is a privilege that mature drivers need to be aware of.

"When you get behind the wheel of a vehicle, you have to understand that you are responsible for the actions that you take while in that vehicle." says Dark.

Raper's mom says the day of the crash was her daughters 18th birthday.

At the scene of the crash, a memorial site displays balloons, a cake and photos left behind by friends and family.

"I cannot put into words the emotions and heartache that is endured, you just have to hope for the next breath to come," Raper's mother said. "At this time, we appreciate everyone honoring our privacy as we try to figure out the beginning of the road to this journey we now find ourselves on. We do ask the public for continued prayer."

A family now grieves losing their daughter, just days before Christmas, in a crash that could have been avoided.