East Texas teen gets probation for accidental shooting that killed 17-year-old

Wansley was charged with manslaughter because the victim was killed while people were reckless with a gun, police said.

TYLER, Texas — A 18-year-old man who accidentally shot and killed a teen last Fourth of July weekend was sentenced to probation Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Christopher Wansley, of Jacksonville, entered a guilty plea in the 241st District Court in connection with the July 3, 2021 accidental shooting death of another 17-year-old in Tyler.

According to criminal records, Wansley received 10 years of deferred adjudication, a form of probation that allows the person to keep the conviction off their record.

Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said three people were playing with a firearm and Wansley shot 17-year-old in the chest at 11:45 p.m. July 3 in the 200 block of Chimney Rock Drive.