East Texas teen gets probation for accidental shooting that killed 17-year-old

TYLER, Texas — A 18-year-old man who accidentally shot and killed a teen last Fourth of July weekend was sentenced to probation Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
Christopher Wansley, of Jacksonville, entered a guilty plea in the 241st District Court in connection with the July 3, 2021 accidental shooting death of another 17-year-old in Tyler.
According to criminal records, Wansley received 10 years of deferred adjudication, a form of probation that allows the person to keep the conviction off their record.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said three people were playing with a firearm and Wansley shot 17-year-old in the chest at 11:45 p.m. July 3 in the 200 block of Chimney Rock Drive.
The victim, who has not been identified, later died from their wounds. Wansley was charged with manslaughter because the victim was killed while people were reckless with a gun, Erbaugh said.