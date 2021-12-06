OFFICIALS: East Texas teen hospitalized after 'accidentally' being shot in face by 10-year-old relative

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is investigating a shooting that injured a 13 year-old boy over the weekend.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a press conference of another accidental shooting that occurred over Thanksgiving weekend in Hallsville.

According to the NCSO, on Sunday, the teenager and a 10-year-old family member were at a family cookout in the 13000 block of State Highway 21 W. Family members say earlier that day, the children had been shooting under adult supervision.

Around 7:10 p.m., officials were called to the home on reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, the teen was receiving first-aid from family members.

The NCSO reports the 13-year-old and the 10 year-old family member had picked up a .380 semi-automatic handgun that had been left unattended.

"While playing with the gun in a back bedroom, the 10 year-old unintentionally discharged the gun, hitting the 13-year-old in the cheek," the NCSO said in a statement. "The bullet exited the victim beneath the ear."

The investigation is ongoing.