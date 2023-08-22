Police investigating after East Texas teen injured in shooting

The investigation is ongoing.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — An East Texas teenager is recovering at a local hospital after being shot Monday night.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of Santa Fe Pl., on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they learned a 16-year-old had been taken to an area medical center by private vehicle to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.