Police investigating after East Texas teen injured in shooting

The investigation is ongoing.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — An East Texas teenager is recovering at a local hospital after being shot Monday night.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of Santa Fe Pl., on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they learned a 16-year-old had been taken to an area medical center by private vehicle to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

If you have any information on the shooting, please call the NPD at (936) 559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at (936) 560-4636. 

