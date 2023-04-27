East Texas teen killed after striking tree in Smith County identified as Arp High School senior, football player

Thomas Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash, DPS said.

TYLER, Texas — An Arp High School senior died Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle crashed into a tree during rainy weather.

Thomas A. Fuller, 17, of Tyler, was driving east on County Road 285, left the roadway to the south and struck a tree, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arp ISD confirmed that Fuller was a 2023 senior student and football player. He was also a regional champion power lifter who qualified for state. He was involved in track as a junior.

The school district also released Fuller's photo.

In a statement released on its website, Arp ISD shared that the school district and its community is mourning the loss of a student and said grief counselors are available as additional support at all three Arp ISD campuses.

"We stand together with this student's family & loved ones in this extremely difficult time," the statement read in part. "Counseling from our counselors will continue to be available going forward as needed. We ask for your prayers for the family as well as anyone and everyone that is affected by this tragedy please."