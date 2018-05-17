Born partially deaf, one East Texas teen received the gift of sound. Antonio Jackson was born unable to hear out of one ear, and could only hear partially out of the other.

On Thursday, the Miracle-Ear Foundation gave him hearing aids and the promise of lifetime care.

When Antonio started school, he had a tough time hearing his classroom teachers clearly enough, so his mother decided to homeschool him instead.

He recently went back to public school, but said making friends was always a struggle.

"Anytime people talked to me, they would get really frustrated, because I couldn't hear them," he said. "It sounded like they were mumbling to me. So, I had to kind of learn how to read lips a little bit, which is kind of hard. Because of the frustration, I couldn't really get many friends."

His doctor Claire Jolly said people should take care of their hearing now.

One good rule is what she calls the 60-60. Jolly said never listen to anything above 60 percent of its max volume for longer than 60 minutes.

© 2018 KYTX