East Texas teen sentenced to 8 years in prison for manslaughter after hitting vehicle while trying to 'scare' woman

CANTON, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video was produced in Dec. 2021.

A Van Zandt County teen who recently pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a December wreck that killed an 18-year-old woman who he was trying to scare by swerving across the road has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

On Aug. 12, Alfonso Medina, of Canton, appeared in court and entered his plea in the 294th District Court in relation to the death of Taylor Raper, 18.

During the sentencing phase of the trial, friends and family of Raper filled the courtroom wearing "Justice for Taylor" t-shirts.

The wreck happened Dec. 17, 2021, on Farm-to-Market Road 1651, about 10 miles south of Canton.

Medina, who was 17 at the time, was traveling west on FM 1651, while another car, driven by Raper, also of Canton, was traveling east on FM 1651, DPS said.

According to officials, Medina recognized Raper's vehicle and knew her as an acquaintance. He swerved over the center stripe divider toward Raper's car to try and scare her.

DPS said Medina struck Raper's car. She was taken to a Tyler hospital, where she later died.

Medina was then charged with manslaughter and providing a false statement to law enforcement officers, police said.

Raper's mom said the day of the crash was her daughter's 18th birthday.