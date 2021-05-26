Police investigating after East Texas teen shot in vehicle

If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Lufkin Police Department.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night in the 600 block of Lynn Avenue.

According to the LPD, a teenager was shot around 11:15 p.m. inside his vehicle following a disturbance with two males.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a vehicle toward Cimarron St.

The teen drove from the scene to a family member’s home less than a mile away on Morrow Ave. He was then picked up by a friend and taken to a local hospital.

The teen's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"This was not a random act and we do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time," police said.

Anyone with information on this incident to ask to call the LPD at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.