Police investigating after East Texas teen shot in vehicle

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night in the 600 block of Lynn Avenue.
According to the LPD, a teenager was shot around 11:15 p.m. inside his vehicle following a disturbance with two males.
Police say the suspects left the scene in a vehicle toward Cimarron St.
The teen drove from the scene to a family member’s home less than a mile away on Morrow Ave. He was then picked up by a friend and taken to a local hospital.
The teen's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
"This was not a random act and we do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time," police said.
Anyone with information on this incident to ask to call the LPD at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
"We also ask anyone who lives in this neighborhood with a home surveillance system to check their footage from the hours of 11-11:30 p.m.," police said. "If you find footage that you believe is connected to the incident, please call our non-emergency number at 936-633-0356."