TYLER — A 13-year-old Tyler girl is showing how anyone can make a difference in the lives of others.

Tyler's own Savannah Solis is traveling the country to give support and thank you cards to police officers. So far she's made it to 22 states and plans on visiting Arizona and California.

President Trump sent her a letter, thanking her for her service to others.

"I got this letter and I was so excited I don't know how to explain how excited I was," Solis says. "People should really show their appreciation more because they have families and people like us."

Solis has given out more than 6,000 thank you cards and has spoken at numerous law enforcement conferences. She says she has aspirations of becoming a k-9 officer when she grows up.

© 2018 KYTX