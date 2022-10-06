POLICE: East Texas teen wanted in connection with shooting; younger brother also missing

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the Lufkin Police Dept. at 936-633-0356

Example video title will go here for this video

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin police are searching for a shooting suspect and a reported juvenile runaway.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Brandon Jaime, 17, of Lufkin, shot a juvenile's father during a fight in the 3200 block of Edwards St.

Police say the father was trying to break up the fight between Brandon and his son when he was shot. Brandon's 14-year-old brother, Johan Jaime was also involved in the disturbance

The father was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

"Police say Brandon and Johan ran away from the scene but are believed to have been picked up by a vehicle shortly after. When Johan didn't come home, his mother reported him as a runaway. b

The LPD says Brandon is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is described as a 6'', 120-pound Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eye. Witnesses say he was wearing a camo hoodie with a black hood, jeans and tennis shoes. Police say Johan is similar in appearance, but with longer, curly hair.