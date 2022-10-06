POLICE: East Texas teen wanted in connection with shooting; younger brother also missing

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin police are searching for a shooting suspect and a reported juvenile runaway.
According to the Lufkin Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Brandon Jaime, 17, of Lufkin, shot a juvenile's father during a fight in the 3200 block of Edwards St.
Police say the father was trying to break up the fight between Brandon and his son when he was shot. Brandon's 14-year-old brother, Johan Jaime was also involved in the disturbance
The father was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
Police say Brandon and Johan ran away from the scene but are believed to have been picked up by a vehicle shortly after. When Johan didn't come home, his mother reported him as a runaway.
The LPD says Brandon is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is described as a 6'', 120-pound Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eye. Witnesses say he was wearing a camo hoodie with a black hood, jeans and tennis shoes. Police say Johan is similar in appearance, but with longer, curly hair.
Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the LPD at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted online at 639tips.com.