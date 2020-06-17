SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas teen who gained national attention for thanking law enforcement officers from coast-to-coast will soon have a book published.

CBS19 first reported on Savannah Solis' book deal back in February and now, her dream is becoming a reality.

The book, titled "She Believed She Could, So She Did," will soon be hitting bookstore shelves near you!

"My book will be helping foundations supporting LEOs," Solis said in a statement on social media. "Mr. Shaquille O'Neal gave me advice about four years ago encouraging me to write a book, and I did it!"

The illustrations are done by Hunter Mooney.

Solis has been traveling across the country since 2014 thanking law enforcement officers for their service to the communities they serve.