Local News

East Texas theaters offer discount showing over summer vacation

Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler is offering $1 tickets for certain movies and the theater in Jacksonville is offering free showings.

TYLER, Texas — With summer vacation is full swing for East Texas schools, local movie theaters are offering some sweet discounts for kids.

Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler is offering $1 movie tickets for certain movies weekly for the theater's new KidFlix Summer Movie Series. The showtimes will be at 10 a.m. every day. 

The schedules for the special series is: 

  • The Lego Batman Movie: June 9 to 15
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru: June 16 to 22
  • Peter Rabbit: June 23 to 29
  • The Secret Life of Pets: June 30 to July 6
  • Shrek 2: July 7 to 13
  • Kung Fu Panda: July 14 to 20
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2: July 21 to 27
  • Trolls: July 28 to Aug. 3
  • Hotel Transylvania: Aug. 4 to 10
  • Paw Patrol The Movie: Aug. 11 to 17

Schools, day cares, youth groups, or anyone interested in private screenings or group events should contact the Grand Slam events team at 903-581-1818.

In Jacksonville, Apex 3 Cinema, located at 1710 S Jackson St., will offer free kid showings throughout June and July. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and movies will start at 10 a.m. 

The schedule for the kids shows is:

  • Sing 2: June 7 
  • Boss Baby Family Business: June 14
  • The Croods A New Age: June 21
  • Trolls World Tour: June 28
  • Minions The Rise of Gru: July 5
  • The Secret Life of Pets: July 12
  • Shrek 2: July 19
  • The Bad Guys: July 26

To find out more visit apexcinemas.movie or reach out at 918-423-4353.

