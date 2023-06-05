East Texas theaters offer discount showing over summer vacation

TYLER, Texas — With summer vacation is full swing for East Texas schools, local movie theaters are offering some sweet discounts for kids.
Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler is offering $1 movie tickets for certain movies weekly for the theater's new KidFlix Summer Movie Series. The showtimes will be at 10 a.m. every day.
The schedules for the special series is:
- The Lego Batman Movie: June 9 to 15
- Minions: The Rise of Gru: June 16 to 22
- Peter Rabbit: June 23 to 29
- The Secret Life of Pets: June 30 to July 6
- Shrek 2: July 7 to 13
- Kung Fu Panda: July 14 to 20
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2: July 21 to 27
- Trolls: July 28 to Aug. 3
- Hotel Transylvania: Aug. 4 to 10
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Aug. 11 to 17
Schools, day cares, youth groups, or anyone interested in private screenings or group events should contact the Grand Slam events team at 903-581-1818.
In Jacksonville, Apex 3 Cinema, located at 1710 S Jackson St., will offer free kid showings throughout June and July. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and movies will start at 10 a.m.
The schedule for the kids shows is:
- Sing 2: June 7
- Boss Baby Family Business: June 14
- The Croods A New Age: June 21
- Trolls World Tour: June 28
- Minions The Rise of Gru: July 5
- The Secret Life of Pets: July 12
- Shrek 2: July 19
- The Bad Guys: July 26
To find out more visit apexcinemas.movie or reach out at 918-423-4353.