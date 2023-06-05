East Texas theaters offer discount showing over summer vacation

Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler is offering $1 tickets for certain movies and the theater in Jacksonville is offering free showings.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — With summer vacation is full swing for East Texas schools, local movie theaters are offering some sweet discounts for kids.

Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler is offering $1 movie tickets for certain movies weekly for the theater's new KidFlix Summer Movie Series. The showtimes will be at 10 a.m. every day.

The schedules for the special series is:

The Lego Batman Movie: June 9 to 15

Minions: The Rise of Gru: June 16 to 22

Peter Rabbit: June 23 to 29

The Secret Life of Pets: June 30 to July 6

Shrek 2: July 7 to 13

Kung Fu Panda: July 14 to 20

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: July 21 to 27

Trolls: July 28 to Aug. 3

Hotel Transylvania: Aug. 4 to 10

Paw Patrol The Movie: Aug. 11 to 17

Schools, day cares, youth groups, or anyone interested in private screenings or group events should contact the Grand Slam events team at 903-581-1818.

In Jacksonville, Apex 3 Cinema, located at 1710 S Jackson St., will offer free kid showings throughout June and July. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and movies will start at 10 a.m.

The schedule for the kids shows is:

Sing 2: June 7

Boss Baby Family Business: June 14

The Croods A New Age: June 21

Trolls World Tour: June 28

Minions The Rise of Gru: July 5

The Secret Life of Pets: July 12

Shrek 2: July 19

The Bad Guys: July 26