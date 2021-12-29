LIST: East Texas' Top 10 Scams of 2021

The Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas has identified the 10 scams that targeted East Texans the most in past year.

The Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Consumer Sentinel Network took in approximately 4.7 million reports in 2020 with consumer losses estimated at over $3.3 billion. The 2022 report will be published in the spring of 2021.

“Scam artists are not going anywhere. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, we’ve seen them become more aggressive,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas said. “Whether it’s online or over the phone, we must remain vigilant when it comes to protecting personal and financial information.” The following list includes East Texas’ most reported scams and suspicious activities of 2021 via BBB Scam Tracker:

1. Online purchase scams - It may seem as if some of the best deals many be found online, but use caution. It’s easy for a scammer to hijack photos from a legitimate retailer and post prices which seem too good to be true. Make sure you are dealing with a legitimate seller who has a history of conducting business ethically by going to bbb.org.

2. Phishing/Smishing/Vishing - The victim receives an email (phishing), phone call (vishing)or text message (smishing). In the communication, the scammer urges the target to click a link, share information, or download an attachment which likely contains malware. In the case of an email or text, the link frequently leads to a form, which prompts the target to enter personal information.

3. Sweepstakes/Lottery/Prizes - Winning the sweepstakes, dream vacation, large amounts of money, a new car, shopping spree or new technology sounds great especially if you didn’t enter to win. Unexpected prize and lottery scams rely on your excitement to lure you into paying fees for your prize or and typically require that you provide your personal information with the intent of compromising your identity. Remember, you should never have to pay fees for winning a prize. You will also never win a lottery you never entered.

4. Bogus Employers - Scammers advertise a job opening or guarantee job placement if you pay a fee to cover the cost it takes to place you in a job. However, after you pay, there’s no job and you are out of money. Remember, if a potential employer asks you to pay the company to cover the costs of testing, training or background checks, consider it a red flag.

5. Healthcare/Medicaid/Medicare - BBB has received numerous reports from East Texas residents who claim they received phone calls from Medicare/Medicaid imposters asking to confirm Social Security, income and bank account information.

6. Tech Support - Consumers are being targeted by fraudsters pretending to be well-known tech support companies. Victims are contacted with a message on their computer that a virus has been detected and to “fix” the problem, a phone number or website is given to purchase an anti-virus computer via debit or credit card. Computer manufacturers will not contact you to let you know if there is a problem with your computer.

7. Fake Invoices/Bills - Be wary of phony bills from vendor/supplier imposters. Con artists send out fake invoices for office supplies, domain hosting services, web services, and other services in hopes of tricking businesses into paying for services or products they never requested or received.

8. Identity Theft - While scammers certainly want access to your finances, also valuable are your Social Security number, debit/credit card info, pin numbers, passwords, and any other items containing your personal information. If this sensitive information falls into the hands of a criminal, it may be used to steal your identity. It’s important to be extremely protective of your personal information online, via text, on the phone and in person.

9. Government Grant - Victims receive a phone call, email or letter stating they qualified for a government grant, but to receive the grant you must pay the processing and/or delivery fee via wire transfer or prepaid debit card. In East Texas, some consumers reported receiving a message to claim a government grant via a friend’s (hacked) Facebook Messenger account. Remember, the government does not award grants for which there has been no application. Go to usa.gov for additional information on the grant application process.

10. Debt Collection - Consumers report receiving harassing calls and/or calls for debts which are not owed. Remember, there are debt collection process rules in place to prevent unethical collection business practices. Review the rules of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) on the Federal Trade Commission’ s (FTC) website. Report violations to bbb.org, FTC, the state Attorney General’s office, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

What you can do: