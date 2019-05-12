BIG SANDY, Texas — Bailee and Breanna Chavez, juniors at Harmony High School, took home the gold this year during an FFA competition in Indianapolis.

"When they graduate I'm going to have to graduate because I don't think anyone can fill their shoes," FFA advisor and agriculture teacher at Harmony High School Rachelle Darby said.

The Chavez sisters won the Agriscience Fair at the FFA National Convention for their project - Relation Between Age/Sex and Health Misconceptions a Study Testing What Factors Affect FFA Members’ Opinions.

Twins Bailee and Breanna Chavez at FFA Competition

The idea for the project stemmed from a desire to educate others on a healthy lifestyle as the sisters want to pursue a career in nutrition.

"We figured we could combine our two favorite things FFA and nutrition," Bailee said.

They conducted surveys consisting of a Likert scale in Google Forms which was distributed by FFA advisors. Then they administered registered dietitian-approved explanations debunking the misconceptions. 58 females and 58 males were tested. The research revealed there were not any statistically significant relationships between grade levels/genders and opinions on nutrition misconceptions.

"Next year we're planning on testing our members again about nutrition and hopefully seeing some improvement in their scores," Breanna said.

Breanna and Bailee Chavez cheerleaders at a Harmony High School football game

It's one of Harmony's first national titles in FFA. The twins also won a national title with the team in Indianapolis during the same competition.

