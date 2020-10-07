East Texas universities react to ICE's new guidelines for international students

Dr. Pierre Neuenschwander says making sure international students are still able to attend the university is their number one priority.

Earlier this week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced international students need to take at least one in-person class this fall or risk losing their student visa.

ICE's requirement comes as a shock for many university's in East Texas as they are still working to fully understand the impact of the requirements.

Dr. Pierre Neuenschwander with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, says making sure international students are still able to attend the university is their number one priority.

"This is not their fault or they're doing at all," said Dr. Neuenschwande. "They want an education they're hard workers and they're all doing well and we want to make sure that we protect them and support them."

Even with the unexpected announcement, East Texas colleges seem to be prepared.

The University of Texas at Tyler provided the following statement:

"A majority of UT Tyler classes this fall will have a face-to-face component. We’re rolling out a hybrid model where, in classes with too many students to provide reasonable distancing, students will alternate being in class or engaging online. In this model, students will be attending a face-to-face class meeting for each class at least once a week. As a result of our hybrid model, our continuing international students will meet federal guidelines so our university will continue to issue I-20 forms (a prerequisite for re-entry into the country) for prospective international students. The UT Tyler Office of International Programs is working to provide support to all international students to ensure they have the best educational experience during the pandemic."



Dr. Neuenschwande says he's had several people reach out to the international students and work with them one-on-one, to ensure that they're comfortable with what the University is doing, and to assure them that they're not at risk of having to leave the country.

At Letourneau University they have a high international student population at 13% and also want to guard their students.

LeTourneau University provided the following statement:

"LeTourneau University is proud that international students make up over 13% of our residential student body. They are a vital part of our campus community and help us understand the world around us. At this time, LeTourneau University plans on holding traditional face-to-face classes in the fall and Monday’s decision by ICE will not negatively impact our current plans. However, if LeTourneau University must return to an online format at some point in the fall, hybrid models will be implemented to keep our international students in status and in compliance with the F-1 visa regulations.”