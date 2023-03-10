East Texas U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran calls ousting of Speaker McCarthy 'distraction from important legislative business'

"Our focus should be on delivering results for the American people, not internal fighting," U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran, who represents East Texas in Congress, is calling the decision to remove Kevin McCarthy as House of Representatives speaker a "distraction from important legislative business."

On Tuesday afternoon, House representatives voted to remove McCarthy from his position in a 216-210 vote. This is the first time in history that a House speaker has been ousted.

In a statement following the vote, Moran said the request to have McCarthy removed is distraction that stops Congress from addressing the crisis at our Southern border, passing the remaining appropriation bills and moving forward with the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

"Our focus should be on delivering results for the American people, not internal fighting," Moran said. "In the first nine months of session, when standing together, the House has passed the most conservative border security package in history, combatted wokeness in our our military and in our schools, and worked towards reducing spending and restoring American energy independence."

According to the Associated Press, McCarthy's rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought the “motion to vacate” forward by gathering conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who call McCarthy unworthy of leadership.

In a Facebook post before the vote, Moran said House representatives should not be focused on nonsense and personal vendettas. He also mentioned Gaetz specifically.