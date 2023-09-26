Community to host fundraiser for East Texas veteran in need of home renovations after suffering two strokes

Randy Martin, who is retired from the U.S. Coast Guard, is described as humble artist and local treasure to those who know him.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Family, friends and community members have come together to help an East Texas veteran and art celebrity in need of home renovations after he suffered two strokes.

Randy Martin, who is retired from the U.S. Coast Guard, is described as humble artist and local treasure to those who know him. Recently, he is recovering from two strokes that resulted in brain bleeding. He had brain surgery to cauterize the bleeding and he also had a pacemaker put in.

As his recovery continues, his home needs renovations to become more accessible and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs won't cover the cost.

So to help out, his friends are holding a benefit dinner with live music and a silent auction Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Forge Bar and Grill in Ben Wheeler. The fundraiser will help him fix his home and leftover funds will go to any medical support he might need.

His daughter Lauren Harrill said Martin is a wonderful man who has the biggest heart and he is her superhero.

"The way that this community has come together it's just my heart is overflowing, and so is his," Harrill said.

Artist Melissa Moore said Martin has helped many other local artists, including herself. He was one of the first people in Texas that pulled her into the art community.

"He's one of the best people I know. I've known him for about, oh gosh, probably 17 years now," Moore said. "His heart is so giving and open and kind that it's just an honor to be his friend."

Fellow artist Kerian Massey said Martin was one of the very first people to reach out to him when he became the owner of the Edom Art House.

"Getting this event going and started for me sounded like an absolute no-brainer. When I heard the cry of a fellow sailor who needed help, It just made sense to me," Massey said. "I hope that people see this and see that what we're doing for Randy Martin is not something that he would ever ask for himself."