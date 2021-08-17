East Texas veteran feels "anger and shame" over Taliban takeover

Jeff Hurley served 13 years in the Army and shares his reaction to the recent takeover.

TYLER, Texas — Jeff Hurley enlisted in the Army in April 2001, a few months before 9/11 and served until April of 2013. During his time, he served in the Army National Guard, three different MOS: 19K (tanks), 11B (infantry), and 35M (Human Intelligence Collection). Hurley says he feels “anger and shame” because he feels America let down the people of Afghanistan.

“We have absolutely and completely abandoned the Afghan people; the people that speak to your heart, the people that fight for themselves, the women, the children ... 20 years," Hurley said. "And I guess we're just gonna leave it broken.”

The Taliban announced today that they plan to be a more inclusive government, but Hurley is skeptical. He says he’s spoken with the Taliban during his time in Afghanistan and doesn’t believe they’ve changed.

“It’s one thing to say ‘this group can change.'" Hurley said. "It’s been 20 years ... We’ve been fighting them for 20 years. If they just changed overnight and were peaceful people who were the best in mind for the Afghan people we would not have been there the last 20 years.”

Hurley says women's right to go to school, pick who they marry, and “do anything but create children” is over.

Hurley says the majority of American people have never seen the conditions Afghans are dealing with. In fact, only one percent of the U.S. population has served in the military. Hurley believes President Biden’s decision has more to do with politics than what’s best for Afghanistan.

“He [President Biden] has zero-- absolutely zero experience in warfare, Trump didn't either.” Hurley added, “I don't think that our leaders understand the importance of that individual life and that they are gambling politics for the lives of our children.”

Hurley says he does feel relief knowing that his child, who is interested in enlisting when he’s of age, won’t have to fight the same war he fought in as a youth.

Hurley believes fighting the Taliban would be harder now than it was before because of the weapons the U.S. armed Afghans with as well as the skills needed to fly aircraft, but Hurley says, even as a veteran now, the oath still stands.

“I would still defend America violently to my death any day of the week, as most of my brothers would,” Hurley said.