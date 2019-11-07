LINDALE, Texas — A decorated White Oak veteran will return to East Texas Thursday after he was killed in a tragic motorcycle crash.

Private First Class Brandon Nicol, 24, joined the Army in 2018 and was a member of the famous 101st Airborne Division. Assigned as a cannon crewmember to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, Nicol earned the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

He spent much of his time at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

At about 10:30 p.m. on July 2, Nicol crashed his motorcycle in Clarksville, TN near Fort Campbell, the 101st Airborne reported. He was killed in the crash.

The Bastogne brigade is saddened by the passing of Brandon, he will be missed," said Lt. Col. Timothy Sulzner, commander, 1st Brigade Combat Team (Rear), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). "Brandon lived a life dedicated to serving his country and his legacy and spirit will continue to radiate throughout the 101st Airborne Division."

Nicol was posthumously promoted to Specialist and received the Army Commendation Medal and Army Good Conduct Medal.

He will return to East Texas Thursday for burial with full military honors. Nicol's body will travel through Lindale from DFW with a military escort.

He will arrive at Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Home in Lindale in preparation of his funeral.

Residents in Lindale are encouraging people to line the streets to honor Nicol's service.





