TYLER, Texas — Non-essential retailers will be able to partially reopen Friday. It is the first step toward reopening Texas, and Governor Greg Abbott is expected to make more announcements Monday.

To make those decisions, he is getting advice from a team of experts that includes a pair of East Texans.

Brad Brookshire, CEO of Brookshire’s, and Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, are among the 39 business leaders on the Strike Force to Reopen Texas.

“[Gov. Abbott's] first focus obviously, was to protect human health," Staples said. "And now he’s focusing on getting the economy moving again, and he’s put together a really bright team that’s going to look at every aspect of the needs of our state, of businesses of our state, so that we can get moving again.”

Staples, a Palestine native, is well-known for his role in the Texas energy industry and for serving in the state legislature and as the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture.

Given his current position, Staples said he was assigned to the energy working group within the strike force. He said he is working with his colleagues in the industry to survey companies around Texas and get their input.

“We’re reaching out to our members at the Texas Oil and Gas Association and trying to identify any legal, any permitting, any tax impediments that would keep these jobs from opening back up and from keeping our economy moving again,” Staples explained “Critical infrastructure employees are able to continue their daily activities, but there’s a lot of back-office work that is necessary, structurally, to plan, and we need to get these offices opened back up again.”

Staples says he and his fellow working group members have spoken frequently since Gov. Abbott announced the strike force last week. The governor indicated during a news conference that he would announce additional guidelines for reopening the state Monday and more in May. Despite the short turnaround, Staples said the governor did not set a specific deadline for receiving recommendations.

“But we know that time is of the essence,” Staples added. “We’re all working extended hours. The good news is, we’re at home, but the bad news is, is we’re at home, right? And so, you can’t escape. And it’s like, all of us, we’re just, the days have no clock and no start and end time anymore.”

Staples said he is also advising the governor and Comptroller Glenn Hegar about possible state budget cuts. During a conference call with legislators Thursday, Gov. Abbott denied a report that he planned to ask all state government departments to implement 20 percent cutbacks, but any extended downturn in the energy sector, let alone the economy at large, would lead to tough decisions about spending.

“We have statistics that indicate oil and natural gas represents about 30 percent of our entire private sector economy in Texas,” Staples explained. “That’s a phenomenal amount. And the impact that it will have is rippling, also, because the state government and local governments are so heavily-funded based on oil and gas activity. Last session, oil and gas paid over $16 billion in state and local taxes and state revenues. Much of that was used for to help needs here in East Texas. The Rusk State Hospital got an infusion from the rainy-day fund. Retired teachers got help from the rainy-day fund. That’s all funded from severance tax from oil and natural gas.”

Staples says approximately 9% of the production jobs in the oil and gas industry have been lost due to coronavirus and weak crude prices.

“We know that health professionals always have to weigh in,” Staples said, “and we need to protect those that are most vulnerable in our society. I do think we need to continue to maintain social distancing, and we need to make certain we have proper personal equipment, masks and gloves, and be smart about this, and let’s listen to our health professionals, but also recognize that the economy has got to get moving again. Men and women have to go back to work.”