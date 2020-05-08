East Texas Walmart locations to host drive-in movie nights in October

TYLER, Texas — Walmart is hosting drive-in movie nights at their stores nationwide this fall, and you can catch a flick in East Texas!
Drive-in nights will be held on specific dates in the following cities:
KILGORE
- October 13, 2020
- October 14, 2020
TYLER
- October 16, 2020
- October 17, 2020
- October 20, 2020
- October 21, 2020
At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the public will be able to sign up for tickets to the drive-in events by clicking here. At that time, the exact addresses of the participating Walmart locations will be available.
The movies will begin at 7:30 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. Tickets may not be purchased at the gate.
Movies that will be shown include (movies subject to change and vary by location):
- Wonder Woman
PG-13 | 2h 21min | 2017
- Spy Kids
PG | 1h 28min | 2001
- Space Jam
PG | 1h 28min | 1996
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
PG | 1h 57min | 2018
- Ghostbusters
PG | 1h 45min | 1984
- The Wizard of Oz
PG | 1h 42min | 1939
- Black Panther
PG-13 | 2h 14min | 2018
- E.T.
PG | 1h 55min | 1982
- Friday Night Lights
PG-13 | 1h 58min | 2004
Attendees will need to have a working FM radio (car radios will do) and masks for when you're outside of your vehicle.
Alcohol will not be permitted and everyone is asked to stay in their vehicle. Only one vehicle is allowed per ticket.