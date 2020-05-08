East Texas Walmart locations to host drive-in movie nights in October

At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the public will be able to sign up for tickets to the drive-in events.

TYLER, Texas — Walmart is hosting drive-in movie nights at their stores nationwide this fall, and you can catch a flick in East Texas!

Drive-in nights will be held on specific dates in the following cities:

KILGORE

October 13, 2020

October 14, 2020

TYLER

October 16, 2020

October 17, 2020

October 20, 2020

October 21, 2020

At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the public will be able to sign up for tickets to the drive-in events by clicking here. At that time, the exact addresses of the participating Walmart locations will be available.

The movies will begin at 7:30 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. Tickets may not be purchased at the gate.

Movies that will be shown include (movies subject to change and vary by location):

Wonder Woman

PG-13 | 2h 21min | 2017

Spy Kids



PG | 1h 28min | 2001

Space Jam

PG | 1h 28min | 1996

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

PG | 1h 57min | 2018

Ghostbusters

PG | 1h 45min | 1984

The Wizard of Oz

PG | 1h 42min | 1939

Black Panther

PG-13 | 2h 14min | 2018

E.T.

PG | 1h 55min | 1982

Friday Night Lights

PG-13 | 1h 58min | 2004

Attendees will need to have a working FM radio (car radios will do) and masks for when you're outside of your vehicle.