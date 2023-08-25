Several Rusk Rural Water Supply customers under water boil notice

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality advices customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

RUSK, Texas — A main line break has lead to a water boil notice issued for certain Rusk Rural Water Supply customers in Rusk, Friday afternoon.

Below is a list of customers under a boil water notice are:

First six houses off of FM 1248 side

County Roads: 2201, 2102, 2103, 2107, 2109, 2110, 2111, 2115, 2117, 2118, 2119, 2120, 2121, 2217, 224

Customers will receive a call if they are affected.

